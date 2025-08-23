Don't repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has stepped up its nationwide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) safety campaign with a vigorous outreach in Sunyani, targeting students, healthcare trainees, and market traders.

The initiative is designed to deepen public awareness of LPG as a cleaner and more efficient alternative to firewood and charcoal, while equipping users with vital safety practices to prevent accidents.

The campaign engaged the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani Technical University, and the College of Nursing and Midwifery, where officials delivered practical demonstrations and hard-hitting safety advice.

Ing. Johnson Gbagbo Jnr, Supervisor for Gas at the NPA, warned against the widespread but dangerous practice of repainting or respraying corroded LPG cylinders. He stressed that while the cylinder may appear renewed on the outside, hidden internal damage often remains undetected.

“The truth of the matter is that we only see what is happening on the outside, but corrosion could also be occurring inside the cylinder, where it is not visible,” Ing. Gbagbo explained. “That is why, after ten years of use, cylinders must be taken to a certified cylinder manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing. Thankfully, we currently have four of such companies in Ghana.”

He said the Authority’s Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) was specifically designed to address this risk. “Only safe, certified, and well-maintained cylinders will be circulated under the CRM, which will cure the issue of painting cylinders that only masks internal problems,” he noted.

Beyond cylinder checks, Ing. Gbagbo also outlined life-saving safety protocols for LPG users. “In case of a suspected leak, never switch on or off any electrical device. Open all windows and doors immediately to ventilate the area and evacuate if necessary,” he advised. He also urged households to use a wet blanket or fire extinguisher to control small gas-related fires, to always store cylinders in ventilated spaces away from heat, and to keep them upright during transportation.

Bono Regional Manager of the NPA, Mr. Joseph Kwame Gyan, used the platform to emphasize LPG’s role in Ghana’s energy transition. He said the fuel’s efficiency and reduced emissions made it a game-changer for households and industries alike. He urged students, engineers, and healthcare workers to act as advocates for its adoption.

Mrs. Eunice Budu Nyarko, Head of Consumer Services at the NPA, linked the campaign to the broader public health agenda. She warned of the dangers of charcoal and firewood, noting that smoke exposure was a leading cause of respiratory illnesses, especially among children. “Switching to LPG is not just about convenience; it is a crucial step in safeguarding the health of families,” she stressed.

The campaign also moved into the Sunyani Market, where traders were engaged on safety practices and the health benefits of LPG.

Officials said the initiative forms part of the NPA’s wider national effort to ensure Ghanaians reap the benefits of cleaner fuels without compromising safety.