CPP writes to Agric Minister on bold alternatives to wean youth off illegal mining

  Sat, 23 Aug 2025
Illegal mining site in GhanaIllegal mining site in Ghana

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has unveiled a set of policy proposals aimed at steering young people away from illegal mining and integrating them into sustainable livelihoods.

In a letter to the Minister of Agriculture, Eric Opoku, the CPP argued that as the government rolls out its flagship agricultural programmes, it must deliberately design them to absorb youth currently engaged in galamsey, creating pathways for their transition into productive ventures.

The letter, signed by the party’s acting General Secretary, Enock Donald Sakpa, acknowledged that although galamsey is unlawful, it has become a major source of income for thousands of Ghanaian youth.

“Therefore, by providing alternative opportunities, the government can help these young people transition to more sustainable and safer livelihoods, thereby reducing the environmental degradation and health risks associated with galamsey,” the letter said.

The CPP urged the Ministry of Agriculture to champion programmes that not only provide training but also guarantee access to resources and ongoing support for youth shifting from illegal mining. It highlighted initiatives in crop cultivation, agro-processing, and agribusiness marketing as viable avenues that could empower them to become productive citizens.

Beyond agriculture, the CPP proposed vocational training in construction, manufacturing, and renewable energy, describing these as industries capable of absorbing large numbers of young people while offering them dignified alternatives to galamsey.

The party further recommended mentorship schemes to pair young people with experienced professionals for guidance, while also calling for economic incentives such as subsidies, grants, and low-interest loans to encourage participation in these new ventures.

According to the CPP, reorienting government projects to benefit youth entrenched in galamsey will not only curb environmental destruction but also stimulate economic growth and advance youth empowerment.

