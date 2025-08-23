Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professionalism

Vice President, H.E. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged graduates of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) to serve with integrity, professionalism, and foresight, acknowledging the invaluable role their families and communities played in their journey.

Speaking as the Guest Speaker at the joint graduation ceremony of the Senior Command and Staff Course 46, the Master’s in Defence and International Politics, and the Master’s in Security Studies programs, she encouraged both local and foreign students to maintain the bonds of friendship and cooperation cultivated during their studies.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang lauded GAFCSC for its continued excellence in providing high-level training to confront both internal and external security challenges.

She also highlighted the College’s growing reputation as a premier institution for strategic security education.

She further noted that the institution’s commitment to training officers from sister African countries strengthens international relations and fosters mutual learning across cultures.

She praised the introduction of new courses designed to address modern security threats, describing the initiative as evidence of the College’s responsiveness to evolving global trends.

Reaffirming government’s commitment to the institution, the Vice President stated: “I reaffirm the unwavering commitment of government, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, to support the College as it continues to deliver world-class training for national defense and security.”