Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

Thirteen aspirants have officially picked nomination forms to contest the Tamale Central parliamentary seat, which became vacant following the tragic death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.
The nomination process, which opened on Friday, August 22, 2025, and is set to close on Sunday, August 24, has so far attracted a diverse field of candidates, including a former mayor, university lecturers, a diplomat, a civil engineer, and seasoned politicians. Two women are also in the race.
According to party guidelines, completed forms must be filed on Thursday, August 28, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Regional party executives have appealed to all contenders and their supporters to conduct a clean, issues-based campaign ahead of the primaries.
Aspirants who have picked nomination forms so far include:
Abdul Hanan Gundadoo – Former Mayor, Tamale Metropolitan Assembly
Lawyer Abdul Rauf Halid – National Vice Chairman, NDC
Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter – Lecturer, UDS
Mariama Naama Salifu – Princess Yelzoli of Zabzugu & Diplomat
Dr. Rahman A. Rashid
Dr. Aliu Abdul Hamid – Civil Engineer
Prof. Razak Abubakari – Senior Lecturer, Tamale Technical University
Alhaji Alhassan Nbalba – Former Chairman, NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter
Prof. Alidu Seidu – Senior Lecturer, Political Science Dept., University of Ghana
Hajia Muliaka Suliasu Sadat
Haarun Alhassan – Lawyer
Alhassan Osman Gomda – Entrepreneur
Hajia Shamima Yakubu – Regional Treasurer
The contest comes in the shadow of the August 6 helicopter disaster, which claimed the lives of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and seven others, including military personnel, during an official mission in the Ashanti Region.
The by-election is expected to be keenly contested, with the seat seen as a stronghold of the NDC.