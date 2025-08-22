Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

Thirteen aspirants have officially picked nomination forms to contest the Tamale Central parliamentary seat, which became vacant following the tragic death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

The nomination process, which opened on Friday, August 22, 2025, and is set to close on Sunday, August 24, has so far attracted a diverse field of candidates, including a former mayor, university lecturers, a diplomat, a civil engineer, and seasoned politicians. Two women are also in the race.

According to party guidelines, completed forms must be filed on Thursday, August 28, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Regional party executives have appealed to all contenders and their supporters to conduct a clean, issues-based campaign ahead of the primaries.

Aspirants who have picked nomination forms so far include:

Abdul Hanan Gundadoo – Former Mayor, Tamale Metropolitan Assembly

Lawyer Abdul Rauf Halid – National Vice Chairman, NDC

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter – Lecturer, UDS

Mariama Naama Salifu – Princess Yelzoli of Zabzugu & Diplomat

Dr. Rahman A. Rashid



Dr. Aliu Abdul Hamid – Civil Engineer

– Civil Engineer Prof. Razak Abubakari – Senior Lecturer, Tamale Technical University

Alhaji Alhassan Nbalba – Former Chairman, NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter

Prof. Alidu Seidu – Senior Lecturer, Political Science Dept., University of Ghana

Hajia Muliaka Suliasu Sadat

Haarun Alhassan – Lawyer

Alhassan Osman Gomda – Entrepreneur

Hajia Shamima Yakubu – Regional Treasurer

The contest comes in the shadow of the August 6 helicopter disaster, which claimed the lives of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and seven others, including military personnel, during an official mission in the Ashanti Region.

The by-election is expected to be keenly contested, with the seat seen as a stronghold of the NDC.