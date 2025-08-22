ModernGhana logo
Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

  Fri, 22 Aug 2025
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Thirteen aspirants have officially picked nomination forms to contest the Tamale Central parliamentary seat, which became vacant following the tragic death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

The nomination process, which opened on Friday, August 22, 2025, and is set to close on Sunday, August 24, has so far attracted a diverse field of candidates, including a former mayor, university lecturers, a diplomat, a civil engineer, and seasoned politicians. Two women are also in the race.

According to party guidelines, completed forms must be filed on Thursday, August 28, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Regional party executives have appealed to all contenders and their supporters to conduct a clean, issues-based campaign ahead of the primaries.

Aspirants who have picked nomination forms so far include:

  • Abdul Hanan Gundadoo – Former Mayor, Tamale Metropolitan Assembly

  • Lawyer Abdul Rauf Halid – National Vice Chairman, NDC

  • Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter – Lecturer, UDS

  • Mariama Naama Salifu – Princess Yelzoli of Zabzugu & Diplomat

  • Dr. Rahman A. Rashid


  • Dr. Aliu Abdul Hamid – Civil Engineer

  • Prof. Razak Abubakari – Senior Lecturer, Tamale Technical University

  • Alhaji Alhassan Nbalba – Former Chairman, NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter

  • Prof. Alidu Seidu – Senior Lecturer, Political Science Dept., University of Ghana

  • Hajia Muliaka Suliasu Sadat

  • Haarun Alhassan – Lawyer

  • Alhassan Osman Gomda – Entrepreneur

  • Hajia Shamima Yakubu – Regional Treasurer

The contest comes in the shadow of the August 6 helicopter disaster, which claimed the lives of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and seven others, including military personnel, during an official mission in the Ashanti Region.

The by-election is expected to be keenly contested, with the seat seen as a stronghold of the NDC.

Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

