You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators

FRI, 22 AUG 2025

The National Coordinator for the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Hon. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has delivered a strong warning to DRIP coordinators nationwide, cautioning against any misuse of government-assigned equipment.

Speaking on the opening day of a two-day orientation and training programme in Kumasi on August 22, 2025, Hon. Vanderpuye stressed that any official found diverting or abusing DRIP resources would face swift disciplinary action, including prosecution.

“I will not hesitate to report you or hand you over to state security agencies if you are found culpable in the mismanagement or misuse of this equipment. I don’t care whether you are my brother or relative. I want to be seen as someone responsible. The benefits of these machines must be felt by the people,” he emphasized.

He warned coordinators not to yield to pressure from politicians, relatives, or private individuals to deploy the machinery for illegal mining (galamsey), personal contracts, or other unauthorized purposes.

“Let no one influence you—not a party constituency executive, not a family member, not a friend. These machines are not for private use or personal gain,” he said.

Hon. Vanderpuye further disclosed that all DRIP equipment has been fitted with tracking devices to monitor real-time usage and location.

“Don’t think you can act in secrecy. The equipment has trackers installed. If they are used for illegitimate activities, we will remotely demobilize them and initiate legal action. Some cases are already in court,” he warned.

Citing the government’s $178 million investment into the DRIP initiative, he underscored that the resources must serve the public interest.

“I will not sit back and allow anyone to destroy the image of the government because of selfish interests. This is a major investment, and Ghanaians are watching.”

He reminded coordinators of the high level of accountability their roles carry.

“Ghanaians will be marking you. If they see these machines at mining sites or used for private work, they will hold all of us accountable.”

About the Orientation Programme

The Kumasi session was the fifth in a nationwide series of training workshops designed to prepare DRIP coordinators before the full rollout of their duties. The event brought together coordinators from the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

Under the programme, coordinators are tasked with managing road maintenance equipment allocated to district assemblies, ensuring efficient delivery of projects aimed at improving Ghana’s road infrastructure.

