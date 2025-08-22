PAC orders refund of over GH¢17,000 disability allowance paid to able-bodied teacher in Donkorkrom

PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the recovery of GH¢17,703.28 unlawfully paid to a Donkorkrom teacher, Stephen Akomeah, who for three years, enjoyed transport allowances meant exclusively for teachers with disabilities, despite not being physically challenged.

The irregularity was exposed during PAC’s sitting on Friday, August 22, 2025, after the Auditor-General’s Report flagged the wrongful payments. The transport allowance scheme is intended to ease the mobility challenges of teachers with disabilities, but Akomeah had been drawing the benefit under false pretenses.

Deputy Minister of Education, Clement Apaak, condemned the situation in strong terms, describing it as a serious breach of trust that should have been reported much earlier. He criticised the systemic loopholes that allowed such payments to go unnoticed.

“Madam Chair, these are very worrying exposés — a clear act of criminality in the first instance which ought to have been reported. We should have a record of this at the Ministry. I haven't seen one. Because for a headmaster to validate himself and take a higher pay is clearly criminal, and now we have an instance of somebody being presented as a person with disability when it is not the case, both are very offensive. I have taken due notice of these two occurrences. I am very grateful,” he told the Committee.

Following the Deputy Minister’s submission, PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare directed the Donkorkrom District Education Director and District Accountant to ensure the full recovery of the amount within 30 days.

“That notwithstanding we want the money recovered and so Madam District Director of Education and your Accountant, we ask that within 30 days a GHC17,703.28 must be paid into the Auditor General's Recovery Account,” she ordered.