V/R: Residents applauds progress of Aklakpa bridge reconstruction

Some residents and commuters in the Central and North Tongu districts have expressed appreciation for the steady progress of works on the Aklakpa Bridge at Sayikope, now about 80 percent complete.

The bridge, which links several communities across the two districts, is expected to boost socio-economic activities, ease the movement of goods, and facilitate the commuting of students and patients in need of urgent medical care.

Mr. Emmanuel Kpodo, a farmer at Mafi Tsetsekpo, who uses the bridge to Juapong, said completion of the project would bring relief to traders who had struggled to transport farm produce to market.

“For months, we have been carrying our goods through dangerous alternative routes. This bridge will save us time and reduce the cost of transportation,” he said.

Madam Grace Abla, a fishmonger at Awakpedome, also commended the progress, noting that the bridge would enable her to reach customers in neighbouring towns faster.

“Sometimes my fish goes bad because I arrive late. This bridge will change that,” she added.

A teacher at Titikope, Mr. Daniel Atsu, highlighted the benefits for students and schools in the area. “Many of our pupils cross this route daily. When the bridge is ready, it will reduce lateness and absenteeism,” he said.

However, some residents lamented that the prolonged construction period had disrupted their businesses and daily activities. They explained that detours through rough, longer roads had increased transportation costs and reduced customer visits.

Members of the Adidome–Juapong Transport Union also voiced concerns about the operational difficulties caused by the bridge closure.

Some disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that they had to travel several extra kilometres via tedious alternative routes to reach passengers' destinations.

“Fuel prices are high, and these detours are making our work unprofitable,” he stated.

The Aklakpa bridge, once completed, is expected to serve as a vital economic and social link between the Central and North Tongu districts, with residents' hopeful that the final works will be completed without further delay.

The bridge collapsed last year when an articulated truck transporting 600 bags of salt plunged into the river after the weight proved too heavy for the ageing structure, forcing authorities to close it to traffic and commence reconstruction works.

