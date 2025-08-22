Residents commend ECG for stable power supply in Ashanti Region

Some residents in the Ashanti Region have commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), for working hard to stabilize power supply in the region.

They noted that stable power supply made life comfortable and promoted good business operations especially, for traders who depended mainly on electricity to operate.

Nana Kwasi Prempeh, President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders told the Ghana News Agency, in an interview in Kumasi that improvement in power supply in recent times was enhancing business operations.

He also commended ECG for effective communication to residents before taking steps to repair faults, which would lead to power cuts.

Mr George Amoah, the Ashanti West Regional Manager of ECG attributed the improved power supply in the region to the strategic investment and measures implemented by the company.

“It is the collaborative effort between the Ashanti West, North and South regions together with the Ashanti Sub-transmission Division and the support from management under the leadership of Mr Kwame Kpekpena,” he said.

According to Mr Amoah, one of the main challenges that caused frequent power cuts at the beginning of 2025, was a faulty underground cable at the Ridge Bulk Supply Point.

The company had replaced the faulty cable with a bigger and better one to ensure quality, safe and stable power supply to residents in the Ashanti region.

Again, Mr Amoah said the ECG undertook a re-insulation and re-conductoring of the network by replacing old and weak insulators and jumpers, and upgrading undersized electricity conductor cables.

He noted that a special maintenance team was formed in all district offices and the regional office to constantly patrol the network, identify defects and submit for immediate correction.

Additionally, Mr Amoah disclosed that about GHC 50,050,782.40 was spent on the construction of new feeders from Asekyem and Afari Substations to improve power supply in Greater Kumasi.

This, he explained, was to cater for the significant load growth in Greater Kumasi due to the springing up of infrastructure and factories that fostered rapid urbanisation in that enclave.

Mr Amoah said the company was embarking on other projects, which would be completed very soon to improve power supply in Barekese and Offinso municipalities.

Also, he announced that the ECG would soon commence the construction of a new feeder from Maase to Barekese Headworks to benefit customers at Ahenkro, Barekese, Kodie, Mowire, Namong, Offinso, Tetrem and others.

Mr Amoah assured that ECG would continue to work hard to sustain the gains made in the supply of stable power to customers to enhance economic growth and the development of Ghana.

