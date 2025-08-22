Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute 

The Ankobea Division of the Wenchi Traditional Area in the Bono Region has finally enstooled a new Ankobeahene (divisional chief) of the area after more than 15 years of dispute.

The division enstooled a 30-year-old businessman as the Ankobeahene of the Traditional Council, with the stool name Nana Adu Mensah Akruafi III.

Known in private life as Mr Prince Adu Mensah, Nana Akruafi III succeeded his grandfather, Nana Akruafi II, who died somewhere in 2010.

Flanked by other divisional chiefs, Nana Amoakoaa Bessah III, the Ankobeahemaa (divisional queen) of the Wenchi Traditional Council took the newly enstooled chief through customs and tradition to seal his enstoolment.

She expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Wenchi for their cooperation and urged the new chief to serve the people with humility and with diligence.

Nana Akruafi III told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Wenchi that he was enstooled on Tuesday August 9, 2025, and expressed appreciation to the Ankobea division and the entire Wenchi Traditional Council.

He said he would prioritise education and youth development and pledged to do more to improve quality education by ensuring that boys and girls school retention rates in the area were improved.

Nana Akruafi III said quality education remains essential in building individuals' lives and called for collaboration to tackle barriers impeding the growth of education in the area.

He also called on the Wenchi Municipal Assembly to remain innovative in creating job opportunities for the teeming youthful population in the area.

GNA