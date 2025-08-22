Asantehemaa paid her dues to Asanteman and the nation – Frimpong-Manso Institute

The Frimpong-Manso Institute (FMI) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, describing her death as a monumental loss to Asanteman and Ghana.

In a statement signed by its President, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, the Institute extended heartfelt condolences to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the royal family, and the entire Asanteman traditional council.

According to the Institute, the late Queen Mother was a towering figure whose influence, wisdom, and leadership significantly shaped the direction of the Ashanti Kingdom and contributed immensely to the cultural and national heritage of Ghana.

“It is indeed a loss of incalculable magnitude, given the lofty position she occupied, the considerable influence she wielded, and the strategic role she played in shaping the direction of Asanteman and the nation as a whole,” the statement noted.

The FMI further praised the Asantehemaa for her dedication to preserving Asanteman’s rich culture and tradition, stressing that her legacy would continue to inspire generations.

“Asanteman is supremely rich in culture and tradition, and more importantly, blessed with men and women of timber and caliber who can rise to the occasion at all times,” the Institute added.

While mourning with the people of Asanteman, the FMI also prayed for a worthy successor to ascend the stool, one capable of adding value to the chieftaincy institution and further strengthening the Kingdom’s contribution to national development.

“Farewell, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom,” the statement concluded.