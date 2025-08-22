ModernGhana logo
Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols

  Fri, 22 Aug 2025
Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols

Two herdsmen and a blacksmith have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region for manufacturing and possession of pistols without authority.

Mohammed Ali, 25, Haruna Issah 42, both herdsmen, and Yaw Appiah 35, pleaded not guilty to the charges of manufacturing and possession of firearms without authority and will reappear before the court, on September 3, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Ruth Gborson prosecuting, told the court, presided by Mr. Robert Addo, that, the herdsmen resided at Nweneso Number One, but were arrested at a police check point on the Atwima Trabuom-Nweneso road.

She said on August 17, this year, at about 16:00 hours, the herdsmen, who were on an unregistered motorbike, were apprehended at the check.

Prosecution said a search conducted on them led to the discovery and retrieval of three locally manufactured pistols, concealed in a bag.

They were therefore arrested, and in their caution statements, they admitted ownership.

They mentioned Appiah as the blacksmith who manufactured and sold the guns to them.

They led the police to arrest Appiah from his residence at Nkawie-Panin.

In his caution statement, Appiah also admitted and told the police that he repaired an old pistol belonging to Ali and later, manufactured the additional two upon their demands.

After further investigations, they were charged and brought before the court.

GNA

