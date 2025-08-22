Cedi is sliding back due to BoG-engineered temporary appreciation — Financial Analyst

Financial Analyst, Kwaku Adoboli, has argued that the cedi’s recent gains against major currencies were a result of foreign exchange interventions by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

He cautioned that the currency could return to depreciation if the interventions are not supported by broader structural reforms.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show on Friday, August 22, Mr. Adoboli said such measures do not provide lasting stability for the cedi.

“Foreign exchange interventions by the Bank of Ghana have temporarily strengthened the cedi, but without structural economic changes, the currency is sliding back, raising questions about the sustainability of these policies.

“The amount of dollars that is being extended is more than what they have on account. Once you go below the zero bound, the currency risk becomes unanchored, and that can lead to spirals, more devaluation, and inflation,” he warned.

His comments follow a report by the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP), which claimed that the central bank spent about $4.4 billion in foreign exchange interventions to hold the cedi stable.

IERPP noted that although Ghana recorded a significant rise in exports and reserves over the period, much of the inflows were used to defend the local currency instead of being saved.

According to the institute, exports rose from $4.3 billion to $13.8 billion, while gross reserves climbed from $6.0 billion to $11.1 billion.

Prof. Isaac Boadi, Executive Director of IERPP and Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA, explained that the “missing” $4.4 billion was channelled into the FX market to cushion the cedi.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah, has repeatedly dismissed claims that the cedi’s appreciation is artificial, stressing that it has been supported by tight fiscal policies.