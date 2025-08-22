“Find lasting solution to opioids abuse among youth ”– Okomfour Kwaadee appeals to Gov’t

Renowned Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Okomfour Kwaadee, has urged government and relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to curb the increasing rate of opioid abuse among the youth in Ghana.

According to the 'Ofie Nipa' hitmaker, disturbing images and videos circulating on social media reveal how fast young people are descending into drug addiction, warning that the situation could soon erode the nation’s future if drastic measures are not taken.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter during the “Ghana Against Red” abuse campaign organised by the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre in Kumasi on Friday, August 22, 2025, the artiste, born Jerry Anaba, described the growing trend of opioid and substance abuse as a “worrying situation and a potential threat to national security.”

“The recent rise in substance abuse is very damning. If we are not careful, very soon, there will be no hope or future for our youth,” Okomfour Kwaadee cautioned.

He also appealed to young people to stay away from drugs, stressing that addiction only destroys lives and ruins promising futures.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Lydia Abena Manu Adofo, Chief Executive Officer of the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre, expressed concern that the menace, if unchecked, could render investments in Ghana’s youth meaningless.

She called on government to establish more rehabilitation centres and support private facilities to expand, so that reformed addicts can receive the care and reintegration support they need.

Mrs. Adofo further appealed to the public to show acceptance towards recovering addicts, stressing that stigmatization often drives them back to the ghettos and into drug use.

She also underscored the need for massive education and sensitization campaigns, particularly in schools, communities, and religious institutions, to create awareness of the dangers of opioid abuse. According to her, prevention through education is far more effective and less costly than treatment and rehabilitation.

Mrs. Adofo urged stakeholders in the health sector, security agencies, and civil society organizations to collaborate in tackling the growing menace. She emphasized that a coordinated approach would help reduce the easy access to opioids and other harmful substances that are destroying the lives of many young people.

Touching on the role of families, she advised parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children, communicate effectively with them, and provide emotional support. She warned that neglect at the family level often creates a fertile ground for peer influence and eventual substance abuse.

Mrs. Adofo concluded by calling on policymakers to treat the issue as a national emergency, stressing that the future of the country is tied to the wellbeing of its youth. She maintained that urgent, practical measures must be rolled out to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-blown public health crisis.