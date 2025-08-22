ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 22 Aug 2025 Health

Ashanti Region: Free HPV cervical cancer vaccination scheduled for September – KATH Doctor

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
Ashanti Region: Free HPV cervical cancer vaccination scheduled for September – KATH Doctor

Women in the Ashanti Region are set to benefit from a free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination exercise in September this year, aimed at reducing the rising cases of cervical cancer.

According to Dr. Johnson Kyeremeh, a medical doctor at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), cervical cancer continues to pose a major health threat in Ghana, with about 3,000 women contracting the disease annually.

He noted that nearly half of those diagnosed die due to delays in seeking medical care or late detection.

Speaking on OTEC FM’s Breakfast Show hosted by Kwaku Owusu Boateng (KOA) on Friday, August 22, 2025, Dr. Kyeremeh underscored the urgent need for early detection and treatment to reduce the high mortality rate associated with the disease.

“Cervical cancer is preventable if women seek the right medical help at the right time and from qualified professionals. The HPV vaccination is one of the surest ways to protect women from developing this deadly condition,” he stressed.

Dr. Kyeremeh explained that early signs and symptoms of cervical cancer may include unusual vaginal bleeding especially after intercourse, between periods, or after menopause, persistent pelvic pain or lower back pain, pain during sexual intercoursen and unusual vaginal discharge with blood or foul odour.

He encouraged women to take advantage of the upcoming vaccination exercise and also undergo regular screening, noting that timely medical intervention can significantly reduce deaths linked to cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer does not have to be a death sentence. If detected early and treated promptly, many lives can be saved,” he added.

The mass vaccination campaign forms part of national efforts to curb the burden of cervical cancer and protect women’s reproductive health.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols

12 minutes ago

12 illegal miners arrested in Tarkwa Nsuaem 12 illegal miners arrested in Tarkwa Nsuaem

18 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale YEA Boss to triple allowances for sanitation module beneficiaries under new wast...

34 minutes ago

PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare PAC orders refund of over GH¢17,000 disability allowance paid to able-bodied tea...

34 minutes ago

Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo

34 minutes ago

Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute 

34 minutes ago

Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27 Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27

34 minutes ago

Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking of fishing vessel Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking o...

34 minutes ago

Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries  

3 hours ago

Cedi is sliding back due to BoG-engineered temporary appreciation — Financial Analyst Cedi is sliding back due to BoG-engineered temporary appreciation — Financial An...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line