Ashanti Region: Free HPV cervical cancer vaccination scheduled for September – KATH Doctor

Women in the Ashanti Region are set to benefit from a free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination exercise in September this year, aimed at reducing the rising cases of cervical cancer.

According to Dr. Johnson Kyeremeh, a medical doctor at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), cervical cancer continues to pose a major health threat in Ghana, with about 3,000 women contracting the disease annually.

He noted that nearly half of those diagnosed die due to delays in seeking medical care or late detection.

Speaking on OTEC FM’s Breakfast Show hosted by Kwaku Owusu Boateng (KOA) on Friday, August 22, 2025, Dr. Kyeremeh underscored the urgent need for early detection and treatment to reduce the high mortality rate associated with the disease.

“Cervical cancer is preventable if women seek the right medical help at the right time and from qualified professionals. The HPV vaccination is one of the surest ways to protect women from developing this deadly condition,” he stressed.

Dr. Kyeremeh explained that early signs and symptoms of cervical cancer may include unusual vaginal bleeding especially after intercourse, between periods, or after menopause, persistent pelvic pain or lower back pain, pain during sexual intercoursen and unusual vaginal discharge with blood or foul odour.

He encouraged women to take advantage of the upcoming vaccination exercise and also undergo regular screening, noting that timely medical intervention can significantly reduce deaths linked to cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer does not have to be a death sentence. If detected early and treated promptly, many lives can be saved,” he added.

The mass vaccination campaign forms part of national efforts to curb the burden of cervical cancer and protect women’s reproductive health.