Ashanti Region records alarming 51% surge in maternal deaths

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Ashanti Region records alarming 51% surge in maternal deaths
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has raised concerns over a significant increase in maternal deaths in the Ashanti Region, with a staggering 51% rise recorded in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the Ashanti Regional Director of Health, Dr. Frank Adomako-Boateng, the region recorded 232 maternal deaths per live births in the first half of 2025, up from 153 maternal deaths per live births in 2024.

Speaking at the 2025 Mid-Year Performance Review Meeting in Kumasi, Dr. Adomako-Boateng attributed the increase to uncoordinated referrals and inadequate capacity at peripheral health facilities.

He emphasized the need for urgent systemic interventions to tackle the challenge, including a functional gatekeeper system, effective referral filters, and well-resourced health centers.

The Regional Health Director commended health workers in the region for their hard work and urged them to continue their efforts towards a healthier nation.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng stressed that the GHS will work towards reducing maternal deaths, highlighting the importance of mid-year reviews in assessing performance and identifying areas for improvement.

This alarming trend is particularly concerning given the region's struggle to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing maternal mortality to 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

The GHS is calling for intensified efforts to bridge the gap and prevent further loss of lives.

