Sweepers under sanitation module to get 300% salary increase — Basintale

Sweepers under the sanitation module of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) are set to receive a 300 percent salary increment, Acting Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale has announced.

Speaking to journalists after appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Friday, August 22, Mr. Basintale said the current GH¢258 monthly salary for sweepers is unfair and below the minimum wage.

He stressed that the new arrangement will ensure beneficiaries are paid more dignified wages.

“I had to swear, by my late father’s graves, that we’re not going to sign any contract that will pay them GH¢258. In this modern era, paying someone that amount even means you’ve done nothing,” he said.

He assured the workers that the agency was working to secure funds to clear arrears owed service providers, particularly waste management company Zoomlion, to enable the payments.

“We are looking at having close to 300% increment in their payments. And that is assured—they can only be paid when we, as YEA, pay the service provider, and that is Zoomlion,” Mr. Basintale stated.

This development follows the Presidency’s announcement in June that the sanitation module contract with Zoomlion, which expired in 2024, will not be renewed.

The Office of the President further indicated that payments made to the company after the expiry of the contract would be audited and any unauthorised disbursements recovered.

The development came after investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni petitioned the Presidency, pointing out that although GH¢850 was allocated per sweeper each month, only GH¢258 was paid to the workers, with the rest retained by Zoomlion for administrative costs.