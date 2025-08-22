12 illegal miners arrested in Tarkwa Nsuaem

The Western Regional Anti-Galamsey Task Force has arrested 12 illegal miners, including a female involved in the destruction of rubber plantations at Adiewoso and Tettrem communities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

The task force also seized two tricycles and one motorcycle and destroyed 25 Chanfang machines in the process.

Brigadier General Musa Whajah (rtd), the Western Regional National Security Liaison Officer, who led the team, in an interview said the operation was in response to a complaint by the Ghana Rubber Estate Limited about declining production due to tree uprooting, and premature death of nurseries as a result of harmful chemicals used by the illegal miners in their activities.

He said illegal mining was crippling rubber production destroying over six hectares of rubber plantation with about 2,000 trees destroyed, and slashed yields in affected areas.

He said: “Following the devastation of cocoa farms, rubber plantations have become the latest target for illegal miners, and their activities are destroying this rubber plantations, causing significant production losses due to chemical contamination and water pollution.”

Brig. Gen. Whajah noted that the team was committed to sustaining their operations, stating that this viable company could not afford to be crippled by low production.

He also urged the Ghana Rubber Estate Limited to initiate dialogue with host communities and educate them on the detrimental effects of illegal mining on its operations.

“The company must prioritise comprehensive community engagement and provide alternative livelihood options for local residents so that they will move away from the lure of quick gains from illegal mining,” he added.

Meanwhile, he noted that all 12 suspects, along with the seized exhibits, were currently in custody at the Agona Nkwanta Police Station for further investigations.

GNA