SALT University College to host maiden African Diplomacy and Business Dialogue in Accra

SALT University College (SUC) has officially announced the maiden edition of the African Diplomacy and Business Dialogue (AfDiB 2025), set to take place on September 3, 2025, at the Association of African Universities (AAU) in Accra.

The event will be held under the theme: "Harnessing African Diplomacy for the Success of AfCFTA."

AfDiB 2025 aims to serve as a strategic platform for discussions and collaborative initiatives focused on advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The dialogue is expected to bring together key stakeholders from diplomatic missions, government agencies, trade organisations, academia, private enterprises, and civil society, creating a dynamic environment for networking, policy dialogue, and business collaboration.

The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Lord Mawuko Yevugah, Associate Professor of Political Economy and International Relations at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The event will also feature a high-level panel discussion including Dr. Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, Executive Director of the Africa Future Leaders Institute of Global Affairs (AFLIGA), and Ms. Helen Appiah-Ampofo, a renowned broadcast journalist with TV3.

AfDiB 2025 is grounded in the growing momentum around AfCFTA, which officially entered into force on May 30, 2019, following its adoption in Kigali, Rwanda in 2018. As of February 2025, 54 out of 55 African Union (AU) member states have signed the agreement, with 48 having ratified it. The agreement is poised to create a unified market of 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

Experts suggest that the full implementation of AfCFTA will lead to a more integrated African economy by eliminating tariffs on 90% of goods and minimising non-tariff barriers. This is expected to boost intra-African trade by over 50% in the coming years, while promoting the shift from raw material exports to the production and exchange of value-added goods. In turn, this will spur growth in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, finance, ICT, and tourism.