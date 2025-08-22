'Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets

The Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, says the only prophecies he is willing to receive are those that project Ghana becoming like Malaysia, Singapore or South Korea.

He explained that his office is not meant for doomsday predictions but for visions that can inspire national development and hope.

According to him, the time has come for prophets to channel their revelations into positive directions that contribute to the country’s transformation.

“I’m praying for the day our prophets and seers will have visions of a Ghana that is transformed and prosperous. If you have any prophecy about Ghana becoming like Malaysia, Singapore or South Korea, then come see me. Enough of your death prophecies, my office isn’t for receiving prophecies,” he said as reported by GHOne TV.

His comments follow a directive from his office asking prophets across the country to formally submit any prophecy concerning high-profile personalities or matters of national security to the Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations Office.

In a statement dated August 10 and signed by Mr. Afriyie Ankrah, the Presidency explained that the move is to strengthen coordination on spiritual matters and ensure such revelations are handled responsibly.

Acting on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, he further urged church leaders to guide prophets under their oversight to share only prophecies of national importance “for urgent review and appropriate escalation.”

“Any prophecy or spiritual insight of a national nature, especially those with implications for high-profile political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability, should be formally relayed to the Office of the Presidential Envoy,” the statement read in part.

The directive came after reports that some prophets had foretold events related to the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight Ghanaians, including government officials, military personnel, and NDC executives.