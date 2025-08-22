ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets

Headlines Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets
FRI, 22 AUG 2025 1

The Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, says the only prophecies he is willing to receive are those that project Ghana becoming like Malaysia, Singapore or South Korea.

He explained that his office is not meant for doomsday predictions but for visions that can inspire national development and hope.

According to him, the time has come for prophets to channel their revelations into positive directions that contribute to the country’s transformation.

“I’m praying for the day our prophets and seers will have visions of a Ghana that is transformed and prosperous. If you have any prophecy about Ghana becoming like Malaysia, Singapore or South Korea, then come see me. Enough of your death prophecies, my office isn’t for receiving prophecies,” he said as reported by GHOne TV.

His comments follow a directive from his office asking prophets across the country to formally submit any prophecy concerning high-profile personalities or matters of national security to the Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations Office.

In a statement dated August 10 and signed by Mr. Afriyie Ankrah, the Presidency explained that the move is to strengthen coordination on spiritual matters and ensure such revelations are handled responsibly.

Acting on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, he further urged church leaders to guide prophets under their oversight to share only prophecies of national importance “for urgent review and appropriate escalation.”

“Any prophecy or spiritual insight of a national nature, especially those with implications for high-profile political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability, should be formally relayed to the Office of the Presidential Envoy,” the statement read in part.

The directive came after reports that some prophets had foretold events related to the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight Ghanaians, including government officials, military personnel, and NDC executives.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

KOOMSON | 8/22/2025 6:55:16 PM

NONSENSE NDC WITHOUT WISDOM KNOWLEDGE UNDERSTANDING AND VISION TALK ONLY RUBBISH TALK ONLY ARROGANCE AND STUPIDITY CALLING YOURSELVES HONORABLES TWEEEEAAAAA

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale Sweepers under sanitation module to get 300% salary increase — Basintale

1 hour ago

Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets 'Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghana...

2 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'Enough of your death prophecies' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets

2 hours ago

- / AFP UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in the Middle East

2 hours ago

Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Wonder Madilo Real estate, luxury cars key avenues for money laundering — Wonder Madilo

3 hours ago

Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA

3 hours ago

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo 1.2 million young Ghanaians remain unemployed or underemployed — Youth Developme...

4 hours ago

Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4 Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4

4 hours ago

PAC questions YEA overrent payment fromGH¢3.2 milliontoGH¢5.5 million PAC questions YEA over rent payment from GH¢3.2 million to GH¢5.5 million

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line