'Enough of your death prophecies' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets

Headlines Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
FRI, 22 AUG 2025 1
Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has expressed frustration over the flood of doomsday prophecies submitted to his office for review.

He said he is tired of repeated death prophecies and is praying for the day when prophets will bring forward revelations that inspire national progress instead of fear.

In a news card by GHOne TV, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah said only positive prophecies that project Ghana’s growth and transformation should be sent to his office.

“I’m praying for the day our prophets and seers will have visions of a Ghana that is transformed and prosperous. If you have any prophecy about Ghana becoming like Malaysia, Singapore or South Korea, then come see me. Enough of your death prophecies, my office isn’t for receiving prophecies,” he stressed.

His comments come after the Presidency directed prophets across the country to formally submit any prophecy concerning high-profile personalities or matters of national security to the Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations Office.

In a statement dated August 10 and signed by Mr. Afriyie Ankrah, the Presidency explained that the move is aimed at strengthening coordination on spiritual matters and ensuring such revelations are handled responsibly.

Acting on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, he urged church leaders to guide prophets under their authority to share only prophecies of national importance “for urgent review and appropriate escalation.”

“Any prophecy or spiritual insight of a national nature, especially those with implications for high-profile political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability, should be formally relayed to the Office of the Presidential Envoy,” the statement read in part.

The directive follows reports that some prophets had foretold events related to the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight Ghanaians, including government officials, military personnel, and NDC executives.

