Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election

The Action Peoples Party (APP) and its parliamentary candidate, David Ankomah, have filed a writ at an Accra High Court seeking to stop the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the September 2 Akwatia by-election.

The APP argues that Mr. Ankomah was validly endorsed as its candidate but was wrongfully disqualified by the EC despite meeting all requirements, including tax clearance obligations.

In the suit filed on Friday, August 22, the plaintiffs are asking the court to compel the EC to include Mr. Ankomah on the ballot paper.

They contend that the Commission’s decision to exclude him amounts to “a wrongful administrative decision actuated by malice and fraud.”

“The Plaintiffs say the conduct of the Defendant as specified in paragraphs 23 and 24 supra smacks of malice and fraud calculated to deny the 2nd Plaintiff the right to participate in the bye-election.

“The Plaintiffs say they have made several verbal protests to the Defendant to do the needful but to no avail,” reads part of the pleading statement.

The plaintiffs are therefore seeking, among other reliefs, an order restraining the EC from excluding Mr. Ankomah’s name from the ballot and a perpetual injunction to prevent any act they believe will be inimical to his interest or that of the party.

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, follows the death of the NPP MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, in July 2025, only months after he was elected.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

