Real estate, luxury cars key avenues for money laundering — Wonder Madilo

FRI, 22 AUG 2025
A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Wonder Madilo, has stressed the urgent need to tackle money laundering channels in Ghana, particularly the real estate and high-value car purchases.

He explained that illicit funds are often transferred abroad and reintroduced into the country through property investments or luxury vehicles, which are then sold to conceal the criminal origins of the money.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on Friday, August 22, Mr. Madilo cautioned that money laundering has the potential to destabilise the economy if left unchecked.

“We should be doing more in that respect. Cars, real estate, are all avenues for money laundering. We need to wake up to that reality. If I manage to take illicit money abroad, one of the ways to bring it back is to invest in real estate or buy high-value cars, sell them off, and pass it through the system.

“So it goes beyond just being stolen assets; it’s a question of money laundering, which government must be very cautious about. All these things lead to instabilities like inflation and disruption of economic fundamentals,” he cautioned.

His comments follow INTERPOL’s Safe Wheels operation, which exposed the influx of stolen vehicles across 12 West African countries, including Ghana.

The operation revealed that Ghana alone receives about 900,000 second-hand cars annually, a situation security experts say creates fertile ground for international car theft and laundering syndicates.

