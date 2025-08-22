Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA

Importers in Ghana can now settle their duties online weeks ahead of their goods’ arrival at the port, a major reform introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, explained that the new system enables importers to estimate and pay their duties up to two weeks in advance.

He noted that traders can now make payments conveniently from their homes or offices without visiting the port, with the only remaining process being physical clearance.

Mr. Sarpong described the initiative as part of government’s 24-hour economy policy for ports, aimed at boosting trade, driving industrialisation, and enhancing revenue.

He revealed that Tema Port now operates a full 24-hour service, explaining that although Customs had always worked round the clock, other agencies had lagged behind.

According to him, the GRA has successfully brought all agencies onto a single digital platform to create a unified trade window.

“So yes, if your goods arrive at 2 a.m., you can clear them,” he confirmed.

Mr. Sarpong further disclosed that shipping lines and banks have also joined the system to ensure smooth operations.

While acknowledging the likelihood of initial challenges, he maintained that both the online duty payment system and the round-the-clock port operations are already working effectively.