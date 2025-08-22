1.2 million young Ghanaians remain unemployed or underemployed — Youth Development Minister

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has raised concern about the troubling state of unemployment among Ghana’s youth.

According to him, about 1.2 million young Ghanaians between the ages of 15 and 35 are either unemployed or engaged in menial jobs.

Speaking at the induction and matriculation ceremony for apprentices and master craft persons under the National Apprenticeship Program on Friday, August 22, Mr. Opare Addo said the country’s unemployment rate currently stands at around 5.4 percent.

“Statistics show that nearly 1.2 million young Ghanaians between the ages of 15 and 35 remain unemployed or underemployed, with thousands more entering the labour market each year. The youth unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 currently stands at approximately 5.4 percent.

“However, when we include underemployment and those in insecure, informal work, recent estimates place youth unemployment and underemployment as high as 38.8 percent, with nearly 70 percent of employees engaged in the informal sector. These figures are not just numbers. These are realities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, noted that the first phase of the National Apprenticeship Program is inducting 10,000 young people across the 16 regions of Ghana.