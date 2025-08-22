US Open bosses hail mixed doubles revamp as stars get set for singles battle

Just before the men's and women's singles and doubles began, US Open organisers hailed the success of their revamped mixed doubles event – which featured some of the planet's biggest singles stars but had pointedly snubbed specialist doubles teams.

"We've always believed that mixed doubles is undervalued in our sport and has the potential to engage and captivate many more fans,” said tournament director Stacey Allaster.

Nearly 80,000 fans watched the likes ofNovak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Gael Monfils, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka on Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums over two days playing a glitzier form of tennis.

The traditional sets of six or seven games were ditched for sets of four or five games.

The United States Tennis Association, which organises the US Open, also scrapped the "advantage point" in a game whereby if both teams are at deuce (three points), the game can only be won from "advantage".

Reconfiguration at US Open

The reconfiguration irked traditionalists and incurred the wrath of the circuit's doubles specialists – including the 2024 mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. They said the new format reduced the event to little more than exhibition matches.

After winning the 2025 title by beating Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Errani used the trophy ceremony to make her point. “I think this one [victory] is also for the doubles players that couldn't play this tournament," she said.

Last year, Errani and Vavassori took home $100,000 each after playing five rounds at an event that first graced the US Open in 1887.

In 2025, they played four matches and walked away with $500,000 each.

“This year, we made bold changes in scheduling, format and player field to showcase the uniqueness of the top men and women in the world competing on the largest tennis stage in the world," added Allaster.

"The energy, excitement and engagement we witnessed are exactly what this dynamic and important grand slam championship deserves.”

Signifcant changes to US Open

The new look mixed doubles precedes a second innovation – a Sunday start to a tennis tournament which dates back to 1881.

Playing the men's and women's singles first rounds from 24 to 26 August will give, say organisers, 70,000 more people the chance to coo over the crème de la crème.

Fans will able to buy tickets for day and night sessions for reserved seats in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. They will also get into the day session on the Grandstand Arena – the third largest court with just over 8,000 seats.

The move mirrors the French Open's gambit in May 2006 to start the opening round of men's and women's singles on a Sunday.