Ghana's first-ever 24-hour Trade & Investment Fair to launch in Juapong

The 7th Volta Trade and Investment Fair is set to be officially launched on Monday, August 25, 2025, in Juapong, in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The event, which set the stage for Ghana’s first-ever 24-hour trade fair scheduled for November in Ho.

Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, noted that the choice of Juapong reflects a deliberate effort to spotlight the town’s potential as a viable business hub while drawing investor attention to the struggling Volta Star Textiles Company. By launching outside the regional capital, organisers seek to underscore that the Volta Region’s opportunities extend beyond the capital.

The main fair, taking place from November 26 to December 8, 2025, will run under the theme “Volta Rising: Building Global Partnerships for a Thriving 24-Hour Economy.” For the first time, a trade fair will operate round-the-clock on designated days, blending business exhibitions, tourism, culture, and entertainment.

Over the years, the Volta Fair has evolved into a flagship public-private partnership platform, positioning the region as a competitive hub for trade, tourism, industry, and innovation. This year’s edition is set to be the most ambitious yet.

Pre-fair activities will include corporate fun games, the Visit Volta: Experience Ghana tour, and a tourism and culture essay competition for schools. The main fair will also host high-level summits such as the Volta Investment Summit, Women in Entrepreneurship Summit, Youth in Entrepreneurship Summit, ICT and Innovation Forum, and a workshop on packaging technology. Other highlights include the Ghana-India Business Dinner, Creative Arts Forum, Farmers Day celebrations, and district days.

The fair is expected to attract businesses and investors from across Ghana alongside international delegations from Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, India, Malaysia, and other countries, reinforcing its growing global appeal.

The August 25 launch in Juapong marks the official countdown to a groundbreaking edition of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair—one designed to redefine regional investment promotion with a 24-hour model, global partnerships, and a vibrant fusion of business and culture.