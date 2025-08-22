Claim we’ve not invited Mahama to 2025 Annual Bar Conference false — GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has dismissed reports that it did not invite President John Dramani Mahama to its 2025 annual bar conference scheduled for Wa in the Upper West Region.

Some media publications had alleged that the Association had departed from its practice of inviting former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while instead extending an invitation to the Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales.

But in a statement dated August 21, the GBA clarified that President Mahama was invited to the conference as far back as March, and a formal letter followed in July, which the President accepted.

“The attention of the Ghana Bar Association (the GBA) has been drawn to publications stating that the GBA did not invite the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, to the 2025 Annual Conference. The allegations in the publications are false, misleading and a misconception of facts,” the statement said.

It added: “The GBA wishes to set the record straight by stating that the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has been invited as the Guest of Honour…as far back as March 2025.”

The claims surfaced amid seeming tensions between the GBA and the President following the Association’s criticism of him over the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo.

The GBA further explained that its invitation to the Bar Council of England and Wales, who recently criticised President Mahama over the Chief Justice’s suspension, is not unusual, but part of a long-standing tradition.