ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Claim we’ve not invited Mahama to 2025 Annual Bar Conference false — GBA

Headlines President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mrs. Efua Ghartey
FRI, 22 AUG 2025
President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mrs. Efua Ghartey

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has dismissed reports that it did not invite President John Dramani Mahama to its 2025 annual bar conference scheduled for Wa in the Upper West Region.

Some media publications had alleged that the Association had departed from its practice of inviting former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while instead extending an invitation to the Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales.

But in a statement dated August 21, the GBA clarified that President Mahama was invited to the conference as far back as March, and a formal letter followed in July, which the President accepted.

“The attention of the Ghana Bar Association (the GBA) has been drawn to publications stating that the GBA did not invite the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, to the 2025 Annual Conference. The allegations in the publications are false, misleading and a misconception of facts,” the statement said.

It added: “The GBA wishes to set the record straight by stating that the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has been invited as the Guest of Honour…as far back as March 2025.”

The claims surfaced amid seeming tensions between the GBA and the President following the Association’s criticism of him over the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo.

The GBA further explained that its invitation to the Bar Council of England and Wales, who recently criticised President Mahama over the Chief Justice’s suspension, is not unusual, but part of a long-standing tradition.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in stolen car crackdown EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in s...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwadwo Addai Brobbey being carried shoulder high Kessben Journalist Addai Brobbey enstooled Asante Mampong Ɛkoɔnahene

2 hours ago

GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference

2 hours ago

20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria 20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria

2 hours ago

Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion

2 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond NDC is not a party I wish to join despite having friends in it — K.T Hammond

2 hours ago

A Leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman Ghana risks losing investors over influx of stolen cars — Ebo Buckman

3 hours ago

Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure atObetsebi Lamptey Interchange Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure at Obetsebi Lamptey ...

3 hours ago

You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told

4 hours ago

Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi Shatta Wale’s detention not witch-hunt; buying stolen car is a crime — Opoku Ant...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line