EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in stolen car crackdown

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has named Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150 pickups, Range Rovers, and Dodge models as the most frequently intercepted vehicles in its recent operations against the trafficking of stolen cars into Ghana.

According to EOCO, these four vehicle brands have emerged as the most commonly recovered in investigations targeting stolen cars smuggled into the country, many of which are reportedly sourced from Canada and the United States. The latest development comes amid growing concern over Ghana’s reputation as a destination for stolen vehicles from North America.

Speaking during an interview on Joy news, the Head of EOCO’s Legal Unit, Leo Anthony Siamah, advised car buyers in Ghana to exercise greater caution when purchasing vehicles of these particular brands. He emphasized that the frequency of recovery involving these models suggests that they are high-risk and should prompt buyers to take additional steps before finalizing any transaction.

“There are certain types of vehicles that are suspicious. For instance, the Honda CR-V series, the Ford F-150, the Range Rover, and I think the Dodge Ram. These are four brands that are very high in terms of the number of stolen vehicles that we recover. Most of them happen to be these vehicles. So, obviously, if you are going to purchase one of those vehicles, that should be a red flag for you,” Mr Siamah stated.

He also warned prospective buyers to be wary of vehicles that appear unusually new and damage-free, especially 2023 and 2024 models, which are not typical of what is commonly sold on the local market. EOCO has observed a trend where newer models, often appearing spotless and without any signs of accident history, are entering the market under suspicious circumstances.