ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in stolen car crackdown

  Fri, 22 Aug 2025
Headlines EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in stolen car crackdown
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has named Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150 pickups, Range Rovers, and Dodge models as the most frequently intercepted vehicles in its recent operations against the trafficking of stolen cars into Ghana.

According to EOCO, these four vehicle brands have emerged as the most commonly recovered in investigations targeting stolen cars smuggled into the country, many of which are reportedly sourced from Canada and the United States. The latest development comes amid growing concern over Ghana’s reputation as a destination for stolen vehicles from North America.

Speaking during an interview on Joy news, the Head of EOCO’s Legal Unit, Leo Anthony Siamah, advised car buyers in Ghana to exercise greater caution when purchasing vehicles of these particular brands. He emphasized that the frequency of recovery involving these models suggests that they are high-risk and should prompt buyers to take additional steps before finalizing any transaction.

“There are certain types of vehicles that are suspicious. For instance, the Honda CR-V series, the Ford F-150, the Range Rover, and I think the Dodge Ram. These are four brands that are very high in terms of the number of stolen vehicles that we recover. Most of them happen to be these vehicles. So, obviously, if you are going to purchase one of those vehicles, that should be a red flag for you,” Mr Siamah stated.

He also warned prospective buyers to be wary of vehicles that appear unusually new and damage-free, especially 2023 and 2024 models, which are not typical of what is commonly sold on the local market. EOCO has observed a trend where newer models, often appearing spotless and without any signs of accident history, are entering the market under suspicious circumstances.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in stolen car crackdown EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in s...

1 hour ago

Nana Kwadwo Addai Brobbey being carried shoulder high Kessben Journalist Addai Brobbey enstooled Asante Mampong Ɛkoɔnahene

1 hour ago

GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference

1 hour ago

20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria 20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria

1 hour ago

Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion

1 hour ago

Former Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond NDC is not a party I wish to join despite having friends in it — K.T Hammond

1 hour ago

A Leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman Ghana risks losing investors over influx of stolen cars — Ebo Buckman

2 hours ago

Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure atObetsebi Lamptey Interchange Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure at Obetsebi Lamptey ...

2 hours ago

You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told

3 hours ago

Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi Shatta Wale’s detention not witch-hunt; buying stolen car is a crime — Opoku Ant...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line