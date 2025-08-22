Kessben Journalist Addai Brobbey enstooled Asante Mampong Ɛkoɔnahene

The Ɛkoɔna clan of the Asante Mampong Traditional Area has installed Nana Kwadwo Addai Brobbey, a distinguished journalist with Kessben Media, as its new Ɛkoɔnahene.

The colourful ceremony, held on Monday, August 18, 2025, was steeped in tradition, with drumming, dancing, and other rich cultural displays as chiefs and elders conferred the sacred responsibilities of leadership on the respected journalist.

In his acceptance address, Nana Addai Brobbey expressed profound gratitude to the elders of the Ɛkoɔna family for entrusting him with the role. “I am deeply humbled by this honour, and I promise to serve with loyalty and respect,” he declared. He also acknowledged the guidance of Nana Wiredu and other leaders, noting that his past experience as assemblyman for the Asaam Electoral Area had adequately prepared him for the task ahead.

The new Ɛkoɔnahene pledged to focus his reign on building unity, promoting peace, and driving development within the clan and the wider Asante Mampong community. He also appealed to the youth to cultivate virtues that would sustain the community’s heritage. “Discipline, humility, and respect for elders are values we must hold dear. They are the true foundations of leadership in our traditional settings,” he advised.

Residents of the area have welcomed his enstoolment with optimism, describing Nana Addai Brobbey as a man of integrity and vision. Many expressed confidence that his leadership would inspire progress and bring renewed hope to the Ɛkoɔna clan.