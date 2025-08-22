GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has firmly rejected media reports alleging that it failed to invite President John Dramani Mahama to its 2025 Annual Conference in Wa, Upper West Region.

In a statement from its National Secretariat, the Association described the claims as “false, misleading, and a misconception of facts,” urging the public and media houses to verify information before publication.

The GBA explained that President Mahama was duly invited as Guest of Honour and has formally confirmed his participation. An informal invitation was first extended during a courtesy call on the President in March 2025, followed by a formal letter on 21st July 2025, which was received at the Presidency on 29th July. The Presidency responded with an acceptance letter on 1st August 2025.

The Association clarified that advance notices of its annual conferences are circulated to members before responses from invited dignitaries are received. Once the President’s confirmation was secured, the GBA issued an updated notice on 8th August 2025, explicitly announcing that the event would be held under his distinguished patronage.

Addressing concerns about the participation of foreign dignitaries, the GBA said its invitation to the Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales was consistent with long-standing practice. It noted previous collaborations with the African Bar Association, International Bar Association, Nigerian Bar Association, Sierra Leone Bar Association, Law Society of Kenya, and the American Bar Association, among others.

Reiterating its neutrality, the Association stressed that it operates above partisan politics and remains guided solely by the laws of Ghana and its internal constitution. “The GBA will not undermine the authority and dignity of the office of the President of the Republic of Ghana,” the statement affirmed.

The clarification was signed jointly by Mrs. Efua Ghartey, National President, and Kwaku Gyau Baffour, National Secretary, on behalf of the Association’s National Officers.