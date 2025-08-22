ModernGhana logo
Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure at Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange

FRI, 22 AUG 2025

A Dansoman Circuit Court has sentenced a 48-year-old head porter, Yaw Asare, to two years in prison for unlawfully damaging parts of the newly built Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange in Accra.

Asare was convicted on the charge of causing unlawful damage, contrary to Section 172 of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29).

He is set to serve his sentence at the Nsawam Prison.

The incident occurred on June 9, when he was arrested for tampering with parapet beams and other accessories fixed on the interchange.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, in a statement dated August 22, expressed worry over the increasing rate of vandalism and destruction of public road infrastructure, including traffic lights, by sections of the public.

The Ministry cautioned citizens that damaging road infrastructure constitutes a crime.

The statement signed by Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head of Public Affairs Unit, the Ministry further assured collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to ensure offenders face the full rigours of the law.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

