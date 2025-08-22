ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi drops slightly to GHS11.98 on forex, GHS10.96 interbank on August 22

CediRates Spotlight Cedi drops slightly to GHS11.98 on forex, GHS10.96 interbank on August 22
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced further depreciation in value against the US dollar on Friday, August 22, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.83 and a selling rate of GHS11.25.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.70 for dollar purchases and GHS11.98 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.94 for buying and GHS10.96 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.47 for buying and GHS15.12 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.70.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.51 for buying and GHS13.12 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS12.72.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates is GHS10.85 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS14.68 and GHS14.60 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have quoted GHS12.65 each for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS11.82 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

39 minutes ago

EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in stolen car crackdown EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in s...

39 minutes ago

Nana Kwadwo Addai Brobbey being carried shoulder high Kessben Journalist Addai Brobbey enstooled Asante Mampong Ɛkoɔnahene

39 minutes ago

GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference

39 minutes ago

20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria 20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria

39 minutes ago

Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion

44 minutes ago

Former Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond NDC is not a party I wish to join despite having friends in it — K.T Hammond

44 minutes ago

A Leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman Ghana risks losing investors over influx of stolen cars — Ebo Buckman

1 hour ago

Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure atObetsebi Lamptey Interchange Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure at Obetsebi Lamptey ...

1 hour ago

You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told

2 hours ago

Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi Shatta Wale’s detention not witch-hunt; buying stolen car is a crime — Opoku Ant...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line