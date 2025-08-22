Face-Saving Gimmick

By-elections in the country have largely been crazy democratic exercises.

The do-or-die attitude towards them by political actors have not helped in ensuring that these democratic exercises pass off without acrimony and sometimes bloodshed.

From the Ayawaso West Wuogon to Assin North to Ablekuma North by-elections and re-run, the story has not been comforting.

When the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno therefore met with the media a couple of days ago, his aim was to assure Ghanaians that he would ensure that the Akwatia by-election would be bereft of security challenges.

Unfortunately, he has to work hard to restore public confidence in the law enforcement department he heads. Currently, public confidence in the police has evaporated into thin air, and the reason is not far-fetched.

No wonder his assurance was taken with a pinch of salt. Many regard him as a professional who can hardly disregard the interference of politicians who appointed him. It is a poor testament about the state of the country today.

If what happened at the Ablekuma North re-run election is repeated at Akwatia, the outcome would be awful because thugs would be stopped from replicating what they did in Ablekuma North by citizens who would not want to be sitting ducks.

The natural instinct to protect themselves after past experiences would be exacted when the people of the constituency see apathy in the police in the face of hooliganism.

The whole country watched on helplessly as hoodlums stormed Ablekuma North and did as they pleased without hindrance. The police could not do anything to save Ms. Hawa Koomson as she was brutalised by thugs.

How can we believe in the IGP to ensure that peace prevails in Akwatia when he looked on as Ablekuma North was taken over by thugs?

It is worrisome when the confidence in the police is eroded as it is the case in the country today.

We do not know what the police would do differently when the time for the by-election in Akwatia is due. What we do know however, is that things would not be the same as they have been in previous exercises.

The use of so-called National Security operatives on the blind side of the police since the current government was sworn into office has contributed to the sorry state of by-elections.

News about the arrest of eight persons suspected to have been associated with the Ablekuma North re-run election is not convincing.

Many see it as an attempt by the police to present themselves as being professional. Following the violence which featured in the Ablekuma North re-run, pictures of the hoodlums who overrun the polling stations were splashed on social media. It has been several weeks since then and no arrest was made until this so-called PR gimmick by the police.

The absence of important details of the suspects so we can match them against the images of those displayed after the mayhem are non-existent. So whoever is managing this PR campaign for the police should be more sophisticated.