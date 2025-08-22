Negligence in Our Hospitals: When Phones Matter More Than Human Lives

I had sworn never to write about the recent incident at the Ridge Hospital. But my conscience will not let me rest. My hand is itching, my pen is restless, and my heart is heavy. Silence at this point will be nothing short of betrayal, not only to my own pain but to the countless families who have suffered in the hands of negligence.

Let me say this from the onset. My wife is a midwife, and I am proud of her. I know the sacrifices that many nurses and doctors make daily. I know how demanding and exhausting their work can be. But that truth cannot be used as an excuse to cover the ugly, cold, and heartbreaking reality that is staring us in the face. Some nurses and doctors have turned our hospitals into places of torture and despair instead of healing and hope.

Too many times, we walk into health facilities and instead of compassion, we meet rudeness. Instead of urgency, we meet indifference. Instead of a helping hand, we see health workers glued to their phones, laughing, chatting, scrolling, while patients groan, bleed, or even die in pain. And we are supposed to accept this as normal? No, this is unacceptable. It is wickedness of the highest order. It is the slow murder of human beings who entrusted their lives to a system that has failed them.

I lost my mother this way. We rushed her to the hospital, desperate to save her. For three days, nurses and doctors passed by her bed without ever telling us what was wrong. They reduced us to errand boys and girls, sending us back and forth for drugs. We spent money we did not have. We prayed, we begged, we hoped. But nobody told us anything. And when she was breathing her last, they still asked us to buy more drugs, drugs that were never even administered to her before she gave up her soul. That memory is a knife stuck in my heart, and I know I am not alone. Too many families in this country have similar stories of loved ones dying, not because God called them, but because human negligence hastened their death. It's not about the money we spent or the errands we ran to support the doctors and nurses to heal our poor old mama. But refusing to tell us what exactly they were doing drained us out.

How can nurses sworn to protect life stay fixated on WhatsApp and Facebook while patients gasp for air? How can doctors sworn by oath of service walk past dying patients without a word of explanation to their families? This is not just negligence, it is criminal. If a driver kills a passenger through carelessness, the law prosecutes him. Why then should a nurse or doctor who ignores a patient until death be shielded from accountability? It's not fair, especially, when one loses one's loved ones and can't even take legal action for such a inappropriate action by health workers. I know some will say you can take legal actions. But is that process even worth the life lost or is that in itself an easy task to take? Your guess is as good as mine.

We are tired of burying our loved ones because of preventable negligence. The authorities must rise and act. There must be strict sanctions, immediate dismissals, and, where necessary, prosecutions for health workers who abandon their duties. Lives are at stake, and every minute of delay is a step closer to the grave for a patient.

But punishment alone is not enough. We need frequent in-service training sessions that remind health workers of the sacredness of the profession they chose. We need systems that enforce communication between caregivers and patients. And above all, we need nurses and doctors to remember one thing, the human being lying on that bed is somebody’s mother, somebody’s father, somebody’s child. I don't think they will wish to do the same to their relatives. Our people say if you wouldn't put a hedgehog into your own pocket, then, don't put it in another's.

We are not begging for luxury. We are not asking for miracles. We are only demanding that health workers do their jobs with dignity, compassion, and accountability. Human lives must never play second fiddle to mobile phones or personal convenience.

Enough of the silence. Enough of the excuses. Every life matters. And until our health workers understand this, we will continue to lose loved ones, not to sickness, but to negligence that borders on cruelty.

Much love to all the excellent and hard working nurses, midwives, doctors, and everyone who does great job to heal our sick brothers, sisters, children, wives, and husbands in the hospitals. God bless you!

Ghanaians are watching!!!

FAB's Gist