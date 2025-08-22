ModernGhana logo
You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told

Governance Expert and Policy Analyst, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, has reacted to Shatta Wale’s explanation to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that he bought his Lamborghini Urus from the street.

According to him, it is impossible to buy such luxury vehicles through informal means which raises more questions about the source of the contentious vehicle.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Friday, August 22, Prof Opoku Antwi said international law makes it a crime to buy stolen items, especially high-value products like vehicles.

“You cannot buy luxurious cars on the street. If somebody says ‘I bought my car on the street,’ it is a shame because such acts tarnish Ghana’s image as hardworking people. There is dignity in work, and we must educate people to avoid buying stolen products,” Prof. Opoku Antwi said.

His remarks come after EOCO revealed that the dancehall artiste, known privately as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has failed to provide proper documents to prove ownership of the Lamborghini.

The agency noted in a statement released on Thursday, August 21, that while he insists he bought it legitimately, he has been unable to identify the seller.

“Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been unable to identify the person from whom he purchased the said Lamborghini Urus vehicle except to say that he bought it from the ‘street’ and from someone possibly called ‘ZAK’ who may have contacted him on WhatsApp,” EOCO explained.

The 2019 Lamborghini, seized in May this year, has already been flagged by US authorities as proceeds of crime and ordered forfeited by a District Court in Kentucky.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

