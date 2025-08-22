The Search For Comrade Mur-Tala’s Successor Is A Search For Honesty And Selfless Patriotism

The classic reign of the late Dr. Mur-tala Ibraheem as the Tamale central law maker will exist in the annals of our nation’s history as a significant torchbearer for parliamentary representation and representatives for not just the Tamale central but Ghana as a whole.

Comrade Mur-tala’s fine character traits, commendable principles of morality and religion, his political ideology, philosophical viewpoints and selfless patriotism have served as the guiding light and forces that underpinned his spotless reputation and towering legacy in public service and overwhelming political prosperity.

Prior to his untimely demise in the painful tragedy of a plain crush, he was famed for his advocacy and display of plain honesty, political objectivism and strict abhorrence for corruption of any shape and form.

It is for these reasons that I have consistently opined that his presence in the National Democratic Congress offered the party some morality shield of a sort against the growing perceptions of corruption among politicians and their folds.

As the journey to electing a successor for the pious and patriotic former law maker unfolds, the catastrophe, born out of his death, for the Tamale central worsens, for his kind of a politician is rare in this era of African politics where hero-worshiping and sycophancy have become the arts young politicians are striving to master in their pursuit of political prominence.

Even before the EC’s press release which detailed out the processes for a by-election in the Tamale central constituency, we had read and heard from both social and mainstream media about people expressing passionate interest in completing the unfinished reign of the late member of parliament.

Names of some distinguished party loyalists and stalwarts have emerged as possible replacements for the late comrade. While Dr. Seidu Fitter, a diehard communicator and the reigning Communications Officer of the NDC in the Tolon constituency has formally declared his intention to run for the seat, The public and constituents of Tamale central for that matter are waiting with bated breath for personalities like Lawyer Abdul Rahaman Hanan Gundadow; former Mayor of Tamale, Lawyer Abdul-Ra-uf; former Northern regional secretary of the NDC, Princess Naama Salifu Lagfu; a Ghanaian diplomat and the executive secretary of Water Resources Commission; Prof Alidu Seidu to also declare their intentions to contest or reject the widespread hearsay.

What is most significantly compelling and desirable, as same constitutes my humble plea to the well-meaning NDC delegates of Tamale central, is for them to objectively and meticulously peruse the moral qualities and political background of all persons expressing interest and declaring intents to contest the seat, agains the exceptional benchmarks set by the late comrade.

It is worthy of note, that the only secret to the late comrade Mur-tala’s imposing panache, overpowering reverence and enormous success in Ghana’s political landscape is honesty and selfless patriotism and that must be the watchwords in the inalienable search for a worthy successor to him.

Shareef Suleiman Nimbang

NDC NR Communications Team Member

[email protected]

0542212821