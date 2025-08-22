‘I’ve not completely retired, I'm sharpening few things; watch this space’ – KT Hammond on court dismissal

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, Kobina Tahiru Hammond, has suggested that he may stage a political comeback in the 2028 elections, insisting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not win the seat on merit but “by default.”

Speaking to journalists after the Obuasi High Court dismissed his petition challenging the election of Godwin Dorani as MP, Hammond stressed that he had not retired from politics.

“I am not completely in retirement. I had to return to my law books to sharpen a few things. But I am not in retirement, if that is what you think. In any event, as I said, watch this space,” he said.

The former MP alleged that the 2024 parliamentary elections in Adansi Asokwa were riddled with irregularities, pointing to incidents of ballot boxes being found at unauthorized locations.

“Those boxes, what were they doing at Lomito Clinic? Is that where we voted? You heard it in the script when he was telling me that I was complaining about some of my pink sheets. Just have a look at them.

“They had tippers, inks, and other things on them; it was crazy. There was a lot of mess attributed to this Adansi Asokwa election, and it was beyond description. I felt I had to contain myself,” Hammond recounted.

He also blamed voter apathy among some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters for the NDC’s victory, arguing that their failure to cast ballots contributed to the outcome.