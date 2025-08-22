ModernGhana logo
AGI to engage gov't on scrapping minimum capital requirement for foreign investors

  Fri, 22 Aug 2025
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) says it will hold discussions with government over the proposed review of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, which includes plans to abolish the minimum capital requirement for foreign investors.

AGI Chief Executive Officer, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a Special Customer Seminar on the cedi’s appreciation hosted by Prudential Bank, said local industries are willing to embrace partnerships with foreign investors to build on recent macroeconomic stability.

He noted, however, that the association will seek clarity on the full implications of the reform.

“As a country, we are still having infant industries. If you look at Dubai and the rest, they started with some measures that require local content to enable them attract investment but at the same time give some level of equity to their indigenes. Today, they have scrapped most of those things.

“When you are starting to develop a certain critical aspect of the economy, you need an arrangement that brings the indigenes into it. I think that a partnership between foreign direct investment and local investors will be very important. For that reason, in our engagement previously with the government at the time, we discussed some of these things. I believe this will also be discussed with the government. When they come, we will have further engagement and I believe it will be put in a proper context and everyone will understand what they really meant,” he explained.

Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin also weighed in, cautioning that Ghana must carefully balance efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) with the need to protect domestic businesses.

“We should go more on the path of joint ventures, partnerships so that we also get to benefit from the advance technology,” he stated.

“Typically, we are in a hurry to attract FDI. It is very good but we need to manage it well so that we don't cause dislocations in other critical aspect of the economy in the name of attracting FDI. We need to manage it very well in terms of the level of tax concessions or tax expenditure that we want to incur in the name of attracting FDI,” Professor Bokpin further remarked.

The planned reform, announced by President John Dramani Mahama at the Presidential Investment Forum in Japan, aims to position Ghana as a more competitive investment hub by lowering entry barriers.

The President assured global investors that Ghana remains open for business and called on Japanese companies to take advantage of the country’s stability and improving macroeconomic conditions.

