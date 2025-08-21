The role of AI in climate governance: A blessing or a burden for the global south?

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly taking a front-stage role in the way the world perceives and handles climate change. From satellite-based emissions monitoring all the way up to forecasting floods and droughts, AI can make climate governance more accurate, transparent, and productive. To the Global South, the regions at the greatest risk to climate shocks but which are prolific producers of little emissions, this appears to be a blessing in disguise. However, AI in climate change governance marks a paradox: it promises increased monitoring and governance, but serious concerns about equity, infrastructure, and sovereignty emerge.

The good news is that AI has the potential to transform climate surveillance and responsibility in violent ways. Maya machine learning and satellite image technologies such as Climate TRACE give industries and governments more accountability by pinpointing the emission sources in near-real-time. AI-driven predictions are already being used to help farmers predict droughts in agriculture and allow cities to prepare in the disaster management scenario to predict floods. Such tools may be life- and resource-saving by building resilience in countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America where adaptation is pressing.

However, the costs and risks associated with AI are equally striking. Large AI models need a lot of water and electricity to train, which strains an ecosystem and power infrastructure that are already under stress. Data centers are expected to use more and more energy worldwide, raising the possibility that climate change solutions would lead to a situation where the same power source emits more emissions once fossil fuels are considered for energy consumption. Most developed AI models are trained and dominated in the Global North, resulting in a compute divide that leaves developing countries dependent on imported technologies and outside regulations like the EU AI Act or UNESCO ethics standards. This creates a sort of digital dependency in which the algorithms used to create regulations do not adequately represent the local reality (indigenous knowledge, informal settlements, and particular climatic threats).

Consequently, governance is the primary concern. To prevent AI from worsening inequality and to foster climate justice, the Global South must assume a significant role in asserting its agency. This would involve funding localized, renewable-energy-driven AI systems; ensuring transnational firms supplying climate data adhere to transparency; and integrating local intelligence into digital models. It also involves negotiating climate finance and technology transfer that would strengthen local capacities instead of obligating governments to commit to costly subscriptions.

AI climate governance transcends notions of redemption or doom; it serves as a tool. The dual nature in the Global South is evident: when utilized judiciously, it can foster climate accountability and resilience; conversely, it may facilitate new kinds of dependency and inequity. The primary inquiry is not regarding the certainty of AI's impact on climate policy, but rather whether the Global South can shape its implementation.