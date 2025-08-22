Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba: A beacon of hope for Tamale Central

Wednesday 6th August 2025 will go down as one of the darkest days in our history as a country. The sudden and unexpected demise of the eight gallant servants of this country through the helicopter crash can never be forgotten. According to Quran 2:156 “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”. Hebrews 9:27 states that “And it is appointed unto men to die once, and after that to face judgement”. We therefore pray for the Almighty God to have mercy on their souls and strengthened their families. We shall never forget them. Beyond this, sadly but inevitably, life ought to go on, it is in view of this that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has started the process of finding a replacement for the late Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, the late decent, honest and God fearing Hon. Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim. It is refreshing to know that, an affable and competent personality in the person of Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba (former chairman UK and Ireland branch of the NDC) has presented himself to contest for the upcoming NDC’s primaries. This is a positive news for all admirers of the late Hon. Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim and the Tamale Central constituency. As a former Chairman for the NDC UK and Ireland branch, Alhaji Alhassan has proven that he has the ability to combine competence with human relations to serve effectively for impactful results. I am of the conviction that Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba will be the near perfect replacement of the late Hon. Murtala Mohammed, if not the perfect replacement. No two humans are the same, but two humans can entail similar traits, characteristics and physiognomies, and that is the exact comparisons between Alhaji Mbalba and the late Hon. Murtala. Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba is approachable, amenable, welcoming, humble, compassionate, and knowledgeable and above all a competent team player who always prioritises the concerns of his associates above his personal needs. His interpersonal skills and the ability to establish and maintain a mutual relationship between policy makers and the grass root is impeccable. During his tenure as the Chairman for the NDC UK and Ireland branch, he resourced the branch and enhanced the capacity of the branch. He is a problem solver who thinks outside the box. He is proactive and results oriented and will always interlace with party delegates in order to grow the party and develop the constituency. Most importantly, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba understands the challenges confronting the good people of Tamale Central and will effectively actualise his expertise to find solutions to these challenges including infrastructural, unemployment, health and education. Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba is courageous in his decisions making, he always shows determination to work for the betterment of those who have reposed their confidence in him, he has the willingness to manage and rectify issues and importantly stand up for what is right. He exhibited these qualities when he was the UK and Ireland chairman of the NDC. He is one political leader who is never worried about his position, power and authority, but the concerns of those he is expected to serve. He will always work for the growth of the Tamale Central constituents, he is endowed with the skills and research capabilities to think and act towards the future growth of the constituency. In a nut shell, he possesses the following five major virtues: Discipline, Trustworthiness, Courage, Humaneness, and Intelligence. It is essential for delegates to elect the right candidate who can create transformation for the general constituents. I therefore crave the indulgence of our esteemed delegates to elect a candidate as competent as Alhaji Alhassan considering his ability and capability to make a difference and add value to the society whiles perpetuating the good legacy of the late Hon. Mohammed Murtala. Long Live the NDC Long Live Ghana