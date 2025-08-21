MoMoFest season two launched at Bukom

MobileMoney LTD has officially launched the 2 nd edition of its flagship event, MoMofest Keteke, at Bukom, Jamestown in Accra.

Dubbed "MoMofest Season Two", the event will run from September to November 2025, making stops in key communities across the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions.

The Bukom edition took place with performances by Olivetheboy, Mr. Drew, Fameye, King Jerry and a host of underground artistes as well as a lively cashless market which is driving the cashless ecosystem, with vendors offering discounts of up to 20 percent. Also featuring was the MoMo Keteke Game Show, where participants could win up to GHS10,000 and participate in fraud awareness sessions that empower the community to stay safe while using MoMo.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Alfred Hammond, Senior Manager for Marketing, MobileMoney Ltd., outlined the bigger vision behind MoMoFest, saying MoMoFest was not only an event, but also a movement to make financial services accessible, relatable and rewarding for all. Mr Hammond noted that blending education, entertainment and community engagement demonstrated how mobile money could truly transform lives

He was optimistic that building on the huge success of Season One, which thrilled audiences across Kumasi and Accra, Season Two would bring more excitement and make a lot more impact.

MoMofest is part of the company’s mission to deepen financial inclusion and raise awareness on fraud prevention through fun, education and entertainment.

Through music, drama and interactive campaigns, MoMofest is designed to play a critical role in MobileMoney Ltd.’s support for Ghana’s digitalisation agenda, empowering thousands with the tools, knowledge and confidence to embrace digital finance securely.

MoMofest was inaugurated in April 2025 with its first stop in Kumasi for Ashantifest, Accra- Madina, Nungua, Lapaz, Nima and Amasaman.