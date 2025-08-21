ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MoMoFest season two launched at Bukom

By G.D. Zaney, Esq.
Business & Finance MoMoFest season two launched at Bukom
THU, 21 AUG 2025

MobileMoney LTD has officially launched the 2 nd edition of its flagship event, MoMofest Keteke, at Bukom, Jamestown in Accra.

Dubbed "MoMofest Season Two", the event will run from September to November 2025, making stops in key communities across the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions.

The Bukom edition took place with performances by Olivetheboy, Mr. Drew, Fameye, King Jerry and a host of underground artistes as well as a lively cashless market which is driving the cashless ecosystem, with vendors offering discounts of up to 20 percent. Also featuring was the MoMo Keteke Game Show, where participants could win up to GHS10,000 and participate in fraud awareness sessions that empower the community to stay safe while using MoMo.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Alfred Hammond, Senior Manager for Marketing, MobileMoney Ltd., outlined the bigger vision behind MoMoFest, saying MoMoFest was not only an event, but also a movement to make financial services accessible, relatable and rewarding for all. Mr Hammond noted that blending education, entertainment and community engagement demonstrated how mobile money could truly transform lives

He was optimistic that building on the huge success of Season One, which thrilled audiences across Kumasi and Accra, Season Two would bring more excitement and make a lot more impact.

MoMofest is part of the company’s mission to deepen financial inclusion and raise awareness on fraud prevention through fun, education and entertainment.

Through music, drama and interactive campaigns, MoMofest is designed to play a critical role in MobileMoney Ltd.’s support for Ghana’s digitalisation agenda, empowering thousands with the tools, knowledge and confidence to embrace digital finance securely.

MoMofest was inaugurated in April 2025 with its first stop in Kumasi for Ashantifest, Accra- Madina, Nungua, Lapaz, Nima and Amasaman.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Nana Akwasi Kodua Kuoko II, Kyeremfasohene and Head of Protocol for the Mampong Traditional Council VIDEO: Mampong Kyeremfasohene warns against disrespecting the Golden Stool

2 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene announces burial service dates for late Asantehemaa

3 hours ago

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

3 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshu...

4 hours ago

Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale

4 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu: GWL to restore water supply tomorrow after Afenyo-Markin's petition

5 hours ago

Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

5 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia installed as chief warrior of Otublohum state

5 hours ago

REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta

6 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line