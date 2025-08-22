Dear critical reader, what should humankind make of President Trump's deluded and costly drive for the Nobel Peace Prize? Surely, only a narcissistic, kleptocratic authoritarian leading a gerrymandering drive to give himself an edge in future elections would dream of the Nobel Peace Prize after stooping to such depths?

Meanwhile, against US Constitutional edicts, he's busy putting troops on public roads in cities where he might face demonstrations as he rigs future elections under the guise of combating crime, lol. This same individual is also callously throwing out naturalised American citizens by tagging them as illegal migrant criminals. Is that not a despicable move that undermines the very fabric of humanity?

Furthermore, he's unleashed a global-economy-wrecking tariff war - aimed at bringing back to US soil, sunset industries that AI bedrocked humanoid robots working non-stop in dark factories will replace worldwide, anyway. And to add insult to injury, he's routinely torn up international agreements that have made a nonsense of the post-WW2 rules-based order.

Given his track record, it's laughable that he'd even dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. As if the Nobel Prize Awarding Committee awarding the Peace Prize were idiots, lol! Capital! Hail the MAGA Emperor Trump resplendent in the finest and most expensive non-existent and unseeable tailor-made apparel ever made in human history, lol!

#NobelPeacePrize #Authoritarianism #Kleptocracy #Gerrymandering #HumanRights #GlobalEconomy #TariffWar #AIBedrockedRobotics #InternationalAgreements #RulesBasedOrder #MAGA