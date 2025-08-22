ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 22 Aug 2025 Feature Article

President Trump's Deluded and Costly Drive For the Nobel Peace Prize

President Trumps Deluded and Costly Drive For the Nobel Peace Prize

Dear critical reader, what should humankind make of President Trump's deluded and costly drive for the Nobel Peace Prize? Surely, only a narcissistic, kleptocratic authoritarian leading a gerrymandering drive to give himself an edge in future elections would dream of the Nobel Peace Prize after stooping to such depths?

Meanwhile, against US Constitutional edicts, he's busy putting troops on public roads in cities where he might face demonstrations as he rigs future elections under the guise of combating crime, lol. This same individual is also callously throwing out naturalised American citizens by tagging them as illegal migrant criminals. Is that not a despicable move that undermines the very fabric of humanity?

Furthermore, he's unleashed a global-economy-wrecking tariff war - aimed at bringing back to US soil, sunset industries that AI bedrocked humanoid robots working non-stop in dark factories will replace worldwide, anyway. And to add insult to injury, he's routinely torn up international agreements that have made a nonsense of the post-WW2 rules-based order.

Given his track record, it's laughable that he'd even dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. As if the Nobel Prize Awarding Committee awarding the Peace Prize were idiots, lol! Capital! Hail the MAGA Emperor Trump resplendent in the finest and most expensive non-existent and unseeable tailor-made apparel ever made in human history, lol!

#NobelPeacePrize #Authoritarianism #Kleptocracy #Gerrymandering #HumanRights #GlobalEconomy #TariffWar #AIBedrockedRobotics #InternationalAgreements #RulesBasedOrder #MAGA

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1658)

More

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Nana Akwasi Kodua Kuoko II, Kyeremfasohene and Head of Protocol for the Mampong Traditional Council VIDEO: Mampong Kyeremfasohene warns against disrespecting the Golden Stool

7 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene announces burial service dates for late Asantehemaa

8 hours ago

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

8 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshu...

9 hours ago

Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale

9 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu: GWL to restore water supply tomorrow after Afenyo-Markin's petition

10 hours ago

Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

10 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia installed as chief warrior of Otublohum state

10 hours ago

REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta

11 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line