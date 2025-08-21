VIDEO: Mampong Kyeremfasohene warns against disrespecting the Golden Stool

Nana Akwasi Kodua Kuoko II, Kyeremfasohene and Head of Protocol for the Mampong Traditional Council, has warned against denigrating the Golden Stool, stressing its sacred significance to the Asante Kingdom.

The Kyeremfasohene attributed the stool’s existence to Okomfo Anokye, stating, “It is not handmade.” He cautioned that disrespecting it invites curses due to its immense spiritual power.

Nana Akwasi's comment was in response to individuals tarnishing the Golden Stool’s image. He emphasized that its creation involved complex spiritual processes, demanding reverence.

He urged caution in discussing spiritual matters, noting, “There are dos and don’ts.” This reflects the need to respect the stool’s cultural and spiritual weight.

The Golden Stool, or Sikadwa Kofi, symbolizes Asante unity and sovereignty. Believed to have descended through Okomfo Anokye’s intervention, it is rarely displayed publicly.

The Mampong Traditional Council, overseeing areas like Ejura and Jamasi, remains committed to protecting Asante heritage. Nana Akwasi’s warning underscores this duty.

The Asante Kingdom, led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, upholds the stool’s legacy.

Watch video below:

