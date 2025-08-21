Asantehene announces burial service dates for late Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has declared that the funeral rites for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, will begin on September 14 to 18.

According to Kyeame Baffour Kantankrankyi, the Asantehene’s spokesperson, a nighttime curfew will be enforced to support the traditional burial rites.

The announcement is a pivotal moment for the Ashanti kingdom, which has been honoring Nana Konadu Yiadom III since her passing on August 7, 2025.

The revered queen mother, who served for eight years, was celebrated for her wisdom, humility, and dedication to upholding Ashanti traditions.

On August 21, 2025, the one-week observance at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi drew thousands, including royals, chiefs, government officials, and traditional priests and priestesses.

The event featured traditional drums, dirges, music, and performances by dancers and cultural groups.

The upcoming burial service from September 14 to 18 is expected to attract large crowds, with security measures in place to ensure a peaceful ceremony.

The nighttime curfew will facilitate the observance of Ashanti customs during the rites.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III leaves a lasting legacy as a compassionate leader who advised the Asantehene and championed the welfare of women and children in Asanteman, particularly through her philanthropy in maternal and child health.