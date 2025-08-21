ModernGhana logo
When Leaders Fail, They must Step Aside

Across the world, leaders resign when they fail, but not in Ghana. Here, politicians cling to power, justify their missteps, and shift blame. It is time our leaders put integrity above convenience. Our politics must grow.

In functioning democracies across the world, leadership is not only about power. It is about responsibility. When things go wrong, those at the helm do not hide behind excuses or scapegoats; they take the fall. Some resign on principle, not because they directly caused the problem, but because leadership demands ultimate accountability.

Examples abound. In the United Kingdom, Lord Carrington resigned as Foreign Secretary in 1982 when Argentina invaded the Falklands, admitting his office failed to anticipate the crisis. In South Korea, Prime Minister Chung Hong-won stepped down in 2014 after the Sewol ferry disaster which claimed over 300 lives. In Japan, Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama resigned in 2010 for failing to deliver on a key campaign promise, openly admitting he had lost the trust of his people.

These cases remind us that leadership without accountability is hollow. Unfortunately, in Ghana and much of Africa, the opposite is true. Instead of resigning when they fail, leaders justify, blame opponents, or dismiss criticism as attempts to undermine government. This refusal to accept responsibility weakens public trust and entrenches impunity.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a recent example. After leading their party to one of the most devastating electoral defeats in 2024, the executives had every reason to step aside. Their failure to resolve internal conflicts, address voter apathy, and reorganize effectively played a major role in the loss. In any thriving democracy, that leadership would have resigned en masse. Yet, they remain in office as if nothing happened.

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot escape this conversation either. Its leaders, too, have often made bold declarations of accountability without following through. The Foreign Minister once swore he would resign if President Mahama used state funds for what he described as unnecessary foreign trips. He is still in office. MP Sam George vowed that without signing the LGBTQ bill, President Mahama would not know peace. Today, those vows appear more like political theatre than principles of accountability.

This culture of promises without consequences from both ruling and opposition parties erodes Ghana’s democratic values. If leaders in Britain, Japan, and South Korea can step down over crises and broken promises, Ghanaian leaders, whether NPP or NDC, must also learn to put integrity above convenience.

Resignation is not weakness. It is an act of honour, a recognition that leadership is about service, and not self-preservation. Until we nurture this culture of accountability in Ghana, our politics will remain trapped in cycles of blame-shifting, while the people continue to lose faith. Ghanaians deserve better.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy).

