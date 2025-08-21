ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming Akwatia by-election, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has criticised his New Patriotic Party (NPP) opponent, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, for calling himself the “Joshua” chosen to lead the constituency.

Mr. Asumadu had told supporters that, just like the biblical Joshua who succeeded Moses and led the Israelites to the Promised Land, he had been chosen to lead Akwatia into progress and development.

He vowed to continue the work of the late MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, and bring opportunities to the youth.

But in an interview, Mr. Baidoo urged his opponent to run a policy-driven campaign instead of “name-claiming.”

According to him, voters will assess candidates based on track record and experience, not biblical titles.

“You can even call yourself Jesus, but it is your work that will prove who you really are,” he said, adding, “As Joshua, what is he taking the NPP to do in the promised land? What is he going to do for Akwatia? That is what matters to me, and that is what the people of Akwatia want to hear.”

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, follows the death of the NPP MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, in July 2025, only months after he was elected.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has assured that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has also cautioned individuals planning to foment trouble during the polls to abandon such intentions.

