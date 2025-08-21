ModernGhana logo
Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Education Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has urged head teachers of Senior High Schools to ensure that candidates for the 2025 WASSCE are given quality meals.

He said feeding students well during the examination period will keep them psychologically stable and enhance their performance.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Learning TV’s News in Focus, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful stressed that good nutrition is key for proper brain functioning.

“For school leaders, make sure to give the children good food. Nutritious meals during exams psychologically make them happy. It also helps prepare the brain well for them to do the exam,” Dr. Adutwum said.

“I know headmasters, you are a determined group of people who work so hard for Ghana. But on the day of the exam, take good care of the children too, and they will honor you with quality test scores,” he added.

The 2025 WASSCE for school candidates officially began with theory papers on Wednesday, August 20.

The practical and project work components were conducted earlier, with the entire examination scheduled to run from August 4 to September 19.

A total of 461,640 candidates are sitting this year’s exams, made up of 207,381 males and 254,259 females.

The figure represents a marginal increase of 1,029 compared to the 460,611 candidates who sat for the exams in 2024.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

