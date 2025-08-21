East African trio score unexpected hat-trick as CHAN hosts

The African Nations Championships (CHAN) quarter-finals begin Friday after a bruising group stage, with security controversies and the unexpected successes of the host nations dominating discussion.

The month-long championship, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, has brought a football revival to a region that has rarely hosted, or shone in, continental competitions.

The three hosts all topped their groups as they made it into knock-out phase.

The 19-team tournament has been a dream for Kenya's Harambee Stars after years of underperforming at the continental level.

Buoyed by the promise of hefty cash bonuses from President William Ruto, they beat two-time champions Morocco and DR Congo both 1-0, and drew 1-1 with Angola before ensuring a last eight-place with another 1-0 win, this time over Zambia.

They open the quarter-finals against Madagascar in Nairobi on Friday.

"Kenya stands proud behind your tactical and superb performance," Sports Minister Salim Mvurya said after the match on Sunday.

"You have shown the world that our determination, dedication and unyielding spirit never fades, even when faced with the unimaginable."

It has not all been smooth sailing for Kenya.

Controversial ticketing measures and chaotic crowds have brought repeated fines, with the continental governing body instructing the Kenyan football federation (FKF) to implement better security or lose out on hosting the upcoming matches.

Cranes take flight

Uganda have also made history by reaching the quarters for the first time in seven CHAN appearances.

The Cranes clawed their way back after losing 3-0 to Algeria in their opening match in Kampala to beat Guinea 3-0 and Niger 1-0.

They secured their place in the quarters in a nail-biting six-goal thriller, converting one penalty in the 88th minute and another six minutes into added time to draw 3-3 with South Africa.

Uganda next play Senegal, who finished second on goal difference behind Sudan in Group D.

Midfielder Allan Okello has inspired his team, netting two goals against Guinea and a penalty against South Africa.

"Okello has become the engine of the Ugandan team," said Kenyan football analyst Sedrick Musumba. "He's someone who can attract an opponent while creating spaces that gives his colleagues spaces to score."

Tanzania breezed through Group B with three wins and a draw.

The Taifa Stars, making their third tournament appearance, host north African giants Morocco in the quarters aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

"It's wonderful and incredible to achieve this feat at CHAN, especially after all the sacrifices. Nothing was easy," said Tanzanian coach Hemed 'Morocco' Suleiman.

The Moroccan team won the competition in 2018 and 2020.

"We respect them, but we're not afraid," said Suleiman. "I know the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be full because the Tanzanian people now believe in their team."

Sudan face Algeria in the fourth quarter-final at Kampala's Mandela Stadium on Saturday.

Quarter-final fixtures (all times GMT):

Aug 22: Kenya v Madagascar, Nairobi (1400); Tanzania v Morocco, Dar es Salaam (1700)

Aug 23: Uganda v Senegal, Kampala (1400); Sudan v Algeria, Zanzibar City (1700)

Semi-finals

Aug 26: 1A-2B v 1D-2C, Dar es Salaam (1430); 1B-2A v 1C-2D, Kampala (1730)

3rd place

Aug 29: Kampala (1500)

Final

Aug 30: Nairobi (1500)

Leading scorers:

3: Lamlioui (MAR), Okello (UGA), Kutumela (RSA)

2: Abdelrazeg (SUD), Bayazid (ALG), Mzize (TAN), Kaporal (ANG), Odhiambo (KEN), Ogam (KEN), Kitambala (DR Congo), Hrimat (MAR), Rafanomezantsoa (MAD)

CHAN champions

2009: DR Congo

2011: Tunisia

2014: Libya

2016: DR Congo

2018: Morocco

2020: Morocco

2022: Senegal

Note: Eligibility for CHAN is restricted to home-based players. Matches classified as full internationals and count toward world rankings.