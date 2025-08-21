‘Shatta Wale will be fine, let the law work’ — Franklin Cudjoe calms SM fans

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has urged fans of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to remain calm and allow the law to take its course following his detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Mr. Cudjoe said the self-acclaimed dancehall king will be fine after responding to investigators’ questions regarding his 2019 Lamborghini Urus, which is at the centre of an ongoing probe.

In a social media post on Thursday, August 21, he wrote: “I’m a Shatta Movement fan, but please let us allow the law to work. He will be fine after answering critical questions.”

Shatta Wale was on Wednesday interrogated over the 2019 Lamborghini Urus, which US authorities have linked to proceeds of a $4 million crime involving Ghanaian Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a jail term in the United States.

The vehicle was seized from the musician in May this year as part of ongoing investigations into possible co-conspirators.

Following his questioning, EOCO granted him bail of GH¢10 million with two sureties, both of which must be justified.

“Once the sureties are presented, hopefully this morning, EOCO will undertake surety inspection, which is a standard protocol, after which Charles Nii Armah Mensah would leave custody,” EOCO said in a statement dated August 21.

This comes after supporters of the dancehall musician massed up at the head office of the EOCO in Accra to demand his release from custody.

The fans, many on motorcycles and clad in red armbands and headbands, were seen in videos chanting and calling on authorities to free the singer.