ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Do Our Ruling Elites Want To Experience Humankind's First Military Coup To End Threats To Biodiversity-Rich Forest Reserves?

Feature Article Do Our Ruling Elites Want To Experience Humankinds First Military Coup To End Threats To Biodiversity-Rich Forest Reserves?
THU, 21 AUG 2025

Dear critical reader, the question to ponder over is: Do our hard-of-hearing, criticism-averse ruling elites want to see and experience humankind's first military coup sparked by frustration over their failure to end the existential threats to Ghana's biodiversity-rich forest reserves? Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiii, oooo - 3nti 3y3 paaaa s3 nine precious lives of hardworking patriots seeking to end galamsey, have been sacrificed for nothing, anaaa, Ghanafuor? Incredible.

Do our nation's political class - including those now in charge of our country - want to witness and experience the world's first military takeover of a nation to halt the destruction of biodiversity-rich rainforest, by fed-up young and idealistic military officers, tired of the mendacity of our politicians across the spectrum, anaaa, Ghanafuor? Yoooooooooo...

Furthermore, do they forget that once upon a time, some prominent members of past military governments were lined up and executed by firing squads at the Teshie beachfront military shooting range, anaaa? Hmmm, 3y3asem, oooo. For their information, the next military coup in Ghana will make the AFRC era look like child's play, oooo. Yooooooooooo. Anansesemkrom Ghana paaaa, diy33 – tweaaaaaaaaaa...

#StopGalamsey #ProtectOurForests #BiodiversityMatters #Ghana #Anansesem #EnvironmentalJustice #Accountability #MilitaryIntervention #PoliticiansMustAct #GhanaMilitary #ForestConservation

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1657)

More

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

24 minutes ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshu...

2 hours ago

Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale

2 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu: GWL to restore water supply tomorrow after Afenyo-Markin's petition

3 hours ago

Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

3 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia installed as chief warrior of Otublohum state

3 hours ago

REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta

3 hours ago

Edudzi Tameklo commends wise Deputy Roads Minister Suhuyini for apology to motorists on Ofankor-Nsawam stretch Edudzi Tameklo commends 'wise' Deputy Roads Minister Suhuyini for apology to mot...

3 hours ago

Shatta Wale says he bought the Lamborghini Urus from the street — EOCO Shatta Wale says he bought the Lamborghini Urus from the 'street' — EOCO

4 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line